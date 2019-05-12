Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan players have returned from their South Africa trip and will now prep for the 2019 season, one with high expectations. Here are three guys who need to meet the hype if the Wolverines are going to hit those lofty heights, a couple guys who could really help if they did and one guy we want to see more of … but will we?

THREE PLAYERS WHO NEED TO MEET HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Kwity Paye.The junior defensive lineman will now have a chance to shine as an every down player, having notched 29 tackles last year. He registered two sacks, but he’s a guy who has the ability to provide much more … and he needs to.

“Kwity might be, technically, the best football player in the country,” defensive coordinator Don Brown said. “I’m just saying. That guy, he’s hard to fool. No concerns about him. It’s who is going to be sharing time.”

If he is that good, he should be — at the very least — a first team All-Big Ten guy. That would be massive for a defense line that lost several guys to the NFL.