TheWolverine.com staff tackles several questions, from Big Ten champion to questions for Jim Harbaugh and even Jim Delany.

Who is your Big Ten champion and why? Who will be playing in the Big Ten championship game?

Chris Balas: Ohio State, and the Buckeyes will beat Wisconsinto win it.

Michigan has the horses to be the Big Ten champion this year, no question … especially on defense. It wouldn’t surprise at all, in fact, if this were the year the Wolverines broke through.