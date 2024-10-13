Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan Football has had a disappointing first half of the season. The Wolverines are 4-2, and while most expected Michigan to take a step following a National Championship in 2023 with so many changes to the coaching staff and roster, Michigan has yet to show any of the culture of success this season. With costly mistakes, poor execution, and second-half collapses, the team simply hasn't met expectations at this point. But this is a talented team. While a lot of focus was rightfully placed on stars like Colston Loveland and Mason Graham this offseason, a few players have exceeded expectations and given Michigan some noteworthy performances.

Kalel Mullings

While we had an idea of what Kalel Mullings was capable of as a runner, perhaps in small doses, perhaps we didn't know just how good and important Mullings is to this offense. The debate as to when Mullings should've taken over the RB1 role really doesn't change the trajectory of the season leading up to the bye but it's abundantly clear how important he is going to be for the offense as it tries to figure out what it's going to do in the passing game with a revolving door at quarterback. Mullings has 91 carries, 589 yards and 6 touchdowns on the year. If not for plays being called back due to penalties, those numbers should be higher. He's also directly responsible for the victory over the USC, so that stat alone speaks for itself.

Josaiah Stewart

While all the talk was about what a tandem of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant could do together, Josaiah Stewart has become one of the best defenders on the team not named Will Johnson for the Wolverines. His sky-high PFF grades aren't a fluke. Stewart is playing like a man possessed and has found a new gear with the extended snaps he's getting. The obvious thing here for the stretch run of the season is to get healthy enough to play, as he will be relied upon the rest of the way. He's added 18 total tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

Dominic Zvada