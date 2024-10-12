Advertisement

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.

RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.

INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.

INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L

Published Oct 12, 2024
Michigan Football: Three things we learned at the midway point
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
