Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State

Michigan was in Arizona over the weekend to take on Arizona State and has split its second series to begin the season.

The Wolverines split the first series of the season against Minnesota State with a 5-2 loss in the opener and a 4-1 victory last Saturday.

This weekend, the Wolverines were off to a hot start on Friday as the Wolverines beat the Sun Devils 4-1 thanks to a hat trick by sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky.

However, it was one step forward and two steps back on Saturday as crucial mistakes cost the program a win.

The Wolverines took a 3-1 lead late into the third period which quickly evaporated, the Sun Devils would score a 4-on-4 goal after an interference penalty by Mark Estapa derailed a crucial power play by the Wolverines to get the score within one.

With less than a minute to play, ASU pulled its goaltender and would score with 46 seconds left in the game to even the scoring.

The overtime period did not result in a goal and the Wolverines would go on to lose the shootout, with the result going as a tie in the record books.

U-M had freshman Cameron Korpi in net for the second game, who made 28 saves in the contest. Also getting help from the freshmen, Michael Hage has had a fast start to the season, scoring a point in all four games. Netting his third goal of the season in the third period. He has six points in four games.

The Wolverines sit at 2-1-1 on the season so far.

U-M returns home for a Friday and Saturday against St. Cloud at Yost.