Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights

WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights

Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.

Video content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh

INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh

M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State

Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State

Michigan Hockey is 2-1 to begin the season and is looking to sweep the weekend series against Arizona State.

 • Josh Henschke
GAMF: Defensive midseason grades

GAMF: Defensive midseason grades

M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's defensive grades at midseason.

Video content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights

WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights

Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.

Video content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh

INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh

M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 13, 2024
Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan was in Arizona over the weekend to take on Arizona State and has split its second series to begin the season.

The Wolverines split the first series of the season against Minnesota State with a 5-2 loss in the opener and a 4-1 victory last Saturday.

This weekend, the Wolverines were off to a hot start on Friday as the Wolverines beat the Sun Devils 4-1 thanks to a hat trick by sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky.

However, it was one step forward and two steps back on Saturday as crucial mistakes cost the program a win.

The Wolverines took a 3-1 lead late into the third period which quickly evaporated, the Sun Devils would score a 4-on-4 goal after an interference penalty by Mark Estapa derailed a crucial power play by the Wolverines to get the score within one.

With less than a minute to play, ASU pulled its goaltender and would score with 46 seconds left in the game to even the scoring.

The overtime period did not result in a goal and the Wolverines would go on to lose the shootout, with the result going as a tie in the record books.

U-M had freshman Cameron Korpi in net for the second game, who made 28 saves in the contest. Also getting help from the freshmen, Michael Hage has had a fast start to the season, scoring a point in all four games. Netting his third goal of the season in the third period. He has six points in four games.

The Wolverines sit at 2-1-1 on the season so far.

U-M returns home for a Friday and Saturday against St. Cloud at Yost.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram