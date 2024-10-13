WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career

The right place at the right time was the calling card for former Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.

During his legendary career in Ann Arbor, whether it was on offense or defense, Sainristil always seemed to find himself in the right spot to make a play.

Now, in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, Sainristil is continuing that slogan as he finally broke through with the first interception of his career.

It took five games to get there but Sainristil found a tipped pass fall safely into his waiting arms in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Heading into the game against the Ravens, Sainristil has recorded 22 total tackles and two passes defended.

You can watch the play in the clip below.