WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career

in other news
WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights
Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh
M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State
Michigan Hockey is 2-1 to begin the season and is looking to sweep the weekend series against Arizona State.
GAMF: Defensive midseason grades
M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's defensive grades at midseason.
in other news
WATCH: 2025 four-star Trey McKenney Nike EYBL highlights
Watch highlights of major Michigan target 2025 four-star Trey McKenney's Nike EYBL highlights.
INTEL: On Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
M&BR has the latest intel on 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
INTEL: Quick note on Andrew Olesh
M&BR has the latest on Andrew Olesh after not making the trip to Oregon.
The right place at the right time was the calling card for former Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.
During his legendary career in Ann Arbor, whether it was on offense or defense, Sainristil always seemed to find himself in the right spot to make a play.
Now, in the NFL with the Washington Commanders, Sainristil is continuing that slogan as he finally broke through with the first interception of his career.
It took five games to get there but Sainristil found a tipped pass fall safely into his waiting arms in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Heading into the game against the Ravens, Sainristil has recorded 22 total tackles and two passes defended.
You can watch the play in the clip below.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram