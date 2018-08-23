He wasn’t cocky about it … not in the least.

Patterson isn’t a big talker, at least not in front of the media. But it’s different when he’s on the field, his teammates said. He’s a take charge, confident guy, and he admitted he came to Michigan expecting to win the job this year over Brandon Peters (his U.S. Army All-America Game roommate) and others.

Michigan’s Thursday night presser was the most attended of the fall so far, with junior quarterback Shea Patterson the headliner. Here’s what we learned …

“It’s just that you have to think that way,” he said. “Otherwise you won’t.”



He said the defense definitely got the better of him this spring, and he said the talent on that side of the ball is incredible compared to some of the defenses he’s already faced in the SEC. But they started moving the ball quite a bit this fall and made huge strides.

Patterson said he understands he doesn’t have to win games for the team given the talent on both sides of the ball, though he’s got a ton of weapons at his disposal. He listed off the wide receivers and tight ends, praised the running backs and said they’re installing new stuff every day. Some of it he’s run before, some of it is different, but he got a gleam in his eye in talking about the variety.

He went into very little detail, as expected, and said next to nothing that would compromise the game plan. He’s very comfortable with center Cesar Ruiz (his center at IMG Academy).

“We’re really playing fast. The overall speed on the field is much different,” sophomore fullback Ben Mason said when asked about Patterson and his impact. “He’s a very great player, has a great ability to extend plays and makes great decisions.

“You can tell just from him walking around, he has a presence. He’s not afraid of anything, which is very important and what you need in a quarterback. He has this swagger that honestly spreads throughout the team. He gives off positive energy.”

Patterson said he was a Chad Henne fan growing up, but he called Tom Brady the “GOAT” and said he was his favorite Michigan quarterback of all time. He’s spoken with Jake Rudock, who told him to call him anytime if he needed advice. Patterson also called Charles Woodson before choosing the No. 2, simply “because he’s the greatest football player of all time.”

Woodson gave him his blessing to wear the number, with one caveat – to think about what it meant to be a Wolverine, the greatness and everything that comes with it in terms of leadership and expectations.

Expect redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin to have a new number soon (he’d been wearing No. 2, as well).

Ruiz, meanwhile, said he already felt the offensive line was a strength of the team when asked if it could be. He laughed a bit when we asked about redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. at left tackle (the cat is out of the bag there. He’ll very likely be the guy against Notre Dame). He loves the way the line is playing, and he’s really developed into a leader.

Ruiz noted he was hoarse from all the yelling he’d done in practice. He’s still only 19 years old, but he’s come a long way and is expected to have a big year.

“As a whole, the line looks tremendous,” Mason said. “One of the biggest things this year is our ability to push people off the ball. I think they’ve definitely benefited from the new people around the building, [nutritionist] Abigail and Coach Herbert and his staff. They look so much stronger and more physical compared to last year.”

Mason said what they did this year was much more “power oriented” in the weight room.

“Every single day we lift and run. There wasn’t a day we didn’t do both,” he said.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Dwumfour said he’s playing at 285 pounds (where he was in spring) and is pleased with the entire group of linemen. He called Rashan Gary and Aubrey Solomon “beasts,” and said he’s competing with fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall for time. They’re competing and pushing each other.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh asked for input from the players about the way things were done, and many suggested music during early parts of practice, etc.

“It’s helped a lot,” Dwumfour said, noting it took some convincing of “old school” Harbaugh.

But he and the rest of the Wolverines spoke of a different feeling in the building, an extreme and building confidence heading toward the opener with Notre Dame. Patterson was at the last Michigan – Notre Dame game as an ND recruit, he said (ND’s 31-0 win) and knows how great the atmosphere can be there.

He’s ready to go out and show what he can do.