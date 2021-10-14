Michigan Football Thursday Thoughts: Midseason Grades, Analysis - Offense

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his seventh Wolverines team are off to a 6-0 start and looking pretty good heading into a loaded back half of the schedule. Here are thoughts on the offense (and more) heading into the bye weekend.

First off, the running game — better than anyone could have expected or hope, and it's all Harbaugh. The 'old school' formations run out of shotgun have produced great results, and you wonder if part of it is because defenses these days have been built more to slow spread offenses.

Washington, for example ... they see a number of them in the Pac-12, and the U-M line owned them Sept. 11. They have a few linemen who will play in the NFL, so it was no fluke; Nebraska, too, has a solid front, but the Wolverines ran for 202 yards, led by Hassan Haskins' 123 on 21 carries ...

