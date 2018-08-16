Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 09:37:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The latest on what we’ve heard from fall camp heading toward the Sept. 1 opener with Notre Dame.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL: PRACTICE RUMBLINGS


C84s39pd011mgacbbwp4
AP Images
Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}