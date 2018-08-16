Michigan Football Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The latest on what we’ve heard from fall camp heading toward the Sept. 1 opener with Notre Dame.
MICHIGAN FOOTBALL: PRACTICE RUMBLINGS
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook