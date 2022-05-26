Michigan football to host night game against Hawaii

Of note, the Wolverines will be hosting a night game against Hawaii in week two. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan Stadium under the lights will return to Ann Arbor this season, as the football program has seen a handful of kickoff times being released by the Big Ten on Thursday.

Other kickoff times include the season-opener against Colorado State which is set to kickoff at noon EST on ABC. Week three against UConn is also a noon kickoff on ABC. The Wolverines' conference opener against Maryland at noon on FS1 or FOX.

Finally, week six against Indiana is a noon kickoff with a network to be determined.

