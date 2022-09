Michigan Football Today with Dennis Fithian is back with another episode!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on relationship with Cade McNamara 00:00-20

- How good can the UM defense be 3:30-12:00

- Feedback 12:01-31:50

- Are blowouts fun 31:51-39:40

- Jadyn Davis 39:41-47:52

- Basketball schedule out 47:53-51:00