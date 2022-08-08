Michigan Football Top 10 in First 2022 Coaches Poll

The first USA Today Coaches Poll of 2022 has been released and the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines will start as the #6 team in the country. This will be the highest Michigan has started in the Coaches Poll under Jim Harbaugh. The previous high was #7 at the start of the 2019 season.

Michigan rivals Ohio State will start the season ranked #2 with 5 first place votes. They will play #5 Notre Dame in the season opening game. Defending National Champions, who Michigan faced in the CFP, Georgia, will being the season at #3. The rest of the top 10 is rounded out with Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor.

The Big Ten only has four teams ranked in the first poll of 2022. Michigan State appears at #14 while Wisconsin is #20 in the opening poll. Iowa and Penn State are just outside the Top 25, coming in at 26 and 27 in others receiving votes.

The only other Big Ten programs appearing were Minnesota who received 6 points and Purdue received 2.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.