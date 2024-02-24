As of midnight tonight, the 30-day window for Michigan players to enter the transfer portal after Jim Harbaugh left the program has closed.

Players are given 30 days to enter the portal if there is a change of head coach. Michigan's window began on January 25 and ended as of midnight on February 23.

While some predicted a mass exodus of players with Harbaugh's departure and the entire defensive staff, the only significant portal loss was safety Keon Sabb transferring to Alabama. The return of starters Rod Moore and Makari Paige had a massive impact on Sabb's decision.

A player may have entered the transfer portal, but it has not been announced yet. That is unlikely because of the process involved and the likelihood that someone monitoring entries would have leaked it.

The next portal window opens on April 15 and closes on April 30. Grad transfers can enter the portal at any time.