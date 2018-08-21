Junior linebacker Josh Uche, sophomore receiver Tarik Black, fifth-year senior linebacker Furbush and redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks were the ones to meet the media Tuesday, and all had interesting things to say. So did medical redshirt Grant Newsome, who was in a good mood despite making the recent (tough) decision to call it a career.

Which freshman seems like a sure bet to play this year according to a teammate? What do the players think of Shea Patterson? Here’s what we learned from Tuesday’s press conference.

These guys — again — are in great shape. Furbush has added three pounds to 240 and has redistributed bad weight to muscle, he said. Black is 10 pounds heavier, Uche is built like a truck at 240 pounds and Eubanks is now 260.



“I came in at 225 pounds,” Eubanks marveled (note: it’s all good weight he’s added.).

Uche said he made it one of his goals to get to 240 pounds in the offseason and get in great shape so he could see the field. He hung out with junior Khaleke Hudson and others doing it right (the weight room warriors) to do what they did so he could meet defensive coordinator Don Brown’s challenge to do everything he could to play.

He might just be the best pass rusher on the team at this point, but Uche insisted he wasn’t listening to all the hype about him this fall.

“I haven’t done anything yet,” he said.

Furbush, though, was among those who singled him out as one of the top players this fall.

Eubanks was sheepish about comparing this strength staff under Ben Herbert to Kevin Tolbert last year, but he and Uche both talked about the nutrition aspect (led by “Abigail”) as absolutely huge. It’s clear they believe there’s a night and day difference from last year in the S&C program.

It’s the same way in terms of attitude and expectations, Furbush and Newsome said. It’s past time they reclaim their place among the best in college football, Newsome said of the program, and they strongly believe they’ll do it this year. There’s a different feeling in the building, they all said — and it didn’t seem canned like Red’s “I’m rehabilitated” speech to the parole board in Shawshank Redemption. It seemed real.

We’ll see soon enough if they’re as good as they believe they are. It starts Sept. 1 at Notre Dame, and Black was one who was champing at the bit.

“I can’t wait,” he said two or three times with a huge grin on his face.

He and Eubanks leaned on each other heavily last year while rehabbing their injuries (Eubanks’ was an elbow, Black a broken foot). It was tough for both to watch from the sidelines.

Eubanks confirmed he applied for and received a medical redshirt.

All of the players lit up when asked about junior and starting quarterback Shea Patterson. They’d been careful for the last several months, not wanting to offend any of the guys competing, but it’s clear they like their quarterback and his confidence.

“He’s a playmaker” was what everyone said (again). The receivers have been coached to do a better job coming back to the ball because he has a knack for keeping plays alive when the pocket breaks down … Black explained it in detail, about shielding the defensive back while coming back to the ball.

Uche simply smiled and said, ‘wait and see’ when asked to describe Patterson. Eubanks said he knew Patterson well from high school … Eubanks was playing safety and picked Patterson off for a 98-yard interception, game-winning score when he was a senior.

“I tell him about it every day,” Eubanks said with a huge grin. “All the time.”

He insisted he and his quarterback are on great terms, and Patterson loved throwing him the ball now. He also noted that the video of it is on YouTube somewhere for those interested.

“I show it to him all the time,” he said.

Eubanks said the offensive line continues to come together.

Black singled out Ambry Thomas as the toughest cornerback to face after David Long and Lavert Hill. The ones have been spending a lot of time going head to head in practice, and they go back and forth getting the better of each other.

Black also said Ronnie Bell “can jump out of the building” (echoing senior Grant Perry’s comments from last week) and that he’s a freak athlete.

“He’s going to see the field this year,” he said of the former two-star and Kansas City player of the year.

Finally, Newsome proved again what an unbelievable representative of the university he is. He said he just decided recently not to risk losing his leg. Doctors left it up to him to play, but said amputation was very possible if he suffered another severe injury.

“That wasn’t something I was willing to risk,” he said.

He penned his farewell letter last year during times when rehab was really tough, but wanted to continue to give it a shot. To his credit, he got back to the point that he probably could have played again.

He also ripped the reporter who said months ago it had already been determined he would never play again, calling him an embarrassment to the profession, essentially. It’s clear he harbors some hard feelings.

Newsome is going to give coaching a try first, but wants to be involved in charity work. He’s working on a Master’s degree in Public Policy. He jokingly put out a resume on twitter and admitted several people came forward with potential opportunities.

Zero surprise there. This guy is pretty special. His buddy, honorary Wolverine Larry Prout (the teen who has undergone over 100 surgeries now) was waiting for him with a hug after Newsome’s presser. That’s become a special friendship between two guys with unbelievable hearts.