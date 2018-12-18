Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-18 16:44:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: The Transfer 'Problem,' Solomon & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Some have said Michigan has gone to "damage control" after a handful of transfers ... here's the deal.

Kkhgvacxutgix884qmts
AP Photos

Tuesday Thoughts: The Transfer 'Problem,' Solomon And More





---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}