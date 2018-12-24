First things first — interim wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels is expected to be named wide receivers coach to replace Jim McElwain, now the head coach at Central Michigan.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team dropped several tidbits from day one in Atlanta, including some big ones.

"It's pretty neat. He's from Atlanta, Buford High School. He's stepping in nicely. I feel like he's going to be a really good player for us."

"Tru Wilson and Christian Turner [will play]," Harbaugh said of the junior and frosh backs. "I'm looking forward to it ... [Turner's] had really great weeks of preparation now during the bowl game [practice]. He'll see time in this game.

At running back, junior Chris Evans will start with Karan Higdon having chosen to sit out the game. Harbaugh said he respected Higdon's decision, as well as junior defensive end Rashan Gary's and junior linebacker Devin Bush's to skip the Peach Bowl.

McDaniels, the brother of New England O.C. Josh McDaniels, previously served as the wide receivers coach at Rutgers before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He's also been quarterback assistant with the Denver Broncos.

"Ben McDaniels is the receivers coach now, and we'd like to make that permanent. He's really done a nice job," Harbaugh said.

"Christian Turner has been tearing it up all Christmas camp. I'm really excited to see him out there and think he'll still have his redshirt, so that's really awesome," Runyan Jr. said.. I've seen Cam Mcgrone in there [at linebacker]. He's been looking really fast.

"[Freshman defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson has been really improving every week, and [sophomore end] Kwity Paye is going to be phenomenal player next year. With allthose guys rotating in there, we're not missing a beat next year."

NOTES

• Michigan has lost its last two bowl games, and Harbaugh said it's a point of emphasis to end this year on a good note.

"Nov. 24, we didn't play good [at Ohio State]," he said. "We were not the best team on the field. That was the last game we played. We're looking to go out and finish 2018 on a winning note. Florida is very athletic and well coached."

He said the Wolverines have been a "really healthy team all year" and said they are coming into this game "pretty darn healthy." Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey is one of the few who won't play, but junior Shea Patterson's return has Harbaugh thinking about the Peach Bowl and excited for next year.

"Dylan's out and then Joe Milton, Brandon Peters and Mike Sessa are the other quarterbacks, and Max Whitmer now. He was out all year with an ACL he came in with," Harbaugh said. "Who would go in ... they're all available. They're all an option, especially Joe and Brandon."

Harbaugh said he believes some will be pros.

"The guys we have at quarterback are really good," he said. "I really honestly think all of them will be NFL players. I love coaching them, and love the way they keep playing and improving.

"... You have the license to play and contribute. I don't think it's really changed from where it's ever been. There's still just one ball, one quarterback can play at a time. It hasn't really changed."

• McCaffrey is "starting to do some things" after healing from a broken collarbone.

"He's about seven weeks now into healing. He can throw a ball now, is starting to do some things at our practices," Harbaugh said.

• As we've reported, junior cornerbacks David Long and Lavert Hill are both planning on playing in the game, the Detroit News confirmed. Long did not submit for an NFL grade and hasn't decided whether he'll return for his senior year. He said he was always planning on playing.

Hill said he hasn't yet made a decision on his NFL future.