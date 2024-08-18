With only two weeks of fall camp remaining, position battles are still raging, but the depth chart for Michigan Football is starting to take shape. We can assemble a two-deep for Michigan Football by combining our intel with coaches' and players' comments. Starters, rotation, and possible breakthrough players to watch during the season. Let's take a look at the defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE ROLE PLAYER 3T MASON GRAHAM NT KENNETH GRANT DE RAYSHAUN BENNY ROTATION ENOW ETTA, TREY PIERCE, IKE IWUNNAH

We know Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will lead this group, and they are likely the best defensive tackle duo in the country. The biggest question is how much Graham and Grant play, as both players were able to play 30 snaps or less through most of Michigan's schedule before its playoff run. Rayshaun Benny is healthy and should give Michigan the third option it needs, replacing Kris Jenkins. Benny was better last year than many realized. He did not generate the pass rush of Graham or Grant but was solid against the run game, with 17 stops on just 23 tackles. Two sophomores will join the two-deep and hope to rotate enough to give Graham and Grant rest. Trey Pierce is up to 315 lbs and looking disruptive. Enow Etta, now 308 lbs, is moving inside after working on the EDGE. He will be versatile across the line and is a breakout candidate this season. Ike Iwunnah has had a strong fall camp and is in the best shape of his career. If those three reach a new level, Michigan will have elite talent and depth up front. Michigan brought in four new defensive tackles in the 2024 class. With the two-deep already full, it may be difficult for any to break through, but there is a lot of talent in the group that should not be slept on. Owen Wafle, Manuel Beigel, Deyvid Palepale, and Ted Hammond will likely redshirt, but someone from the group could make their way into rotations.





EDGE ROLE PLAYER STRONG SIDE DERRICK MOORE WEAK SIDE JOSAIAH STEWART ROTATION TJ GUY, CAM BRANDT, DOMINIC NICHOLS

Much like a defensive tackle, there are two clear starters and a need for depth among unproven talent. Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart return, and the duo were arguably Michigan's best pass rushers by the end of the season. They each made huge plays late against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, so staying fresh will be key. TJ Guy has waited his turn and appears ready to become a solid contributor on the weak side. With Etta moving inside, Cam Brandt is in the driver's seat on the strong side to rotate with Moore. I still think Etta could see reps here, but this is Brandt's job to lock down. One of the stars of the offseason has been Dominic Nichols. The early enrollee turned a strong spring and spring game into a strong fall camp and "will play," according to Sherrone Moore. Nichols gets after the quarterback, disrupts ball carriers in the backfield, and is a legit breakout candidate this season. Two players to watch are Chibi Anwunah and Breeon Ishmail. Anwunah has had something click this fall and caught the staff's attention. Ishmail added a lot of weight last season, moving from linebacker to EDGE. He appears far more comfortable this season and could take advantage of any opportunity.



LINEBACKER ROLE PLAYER MIKE JAISHAWN BARHAM WILL ERNEST HAUSMANN ROTATION JIMMY ROLDER, JAYDON HOOD, COLE SULLIVAN

The leader of the fall camp hype train has to be Jaishawn Barham. Typically, losing your leading tackler, Junior Colson, would cause concern, but the addition of the Maryland transfer has not only eased any concerns but raised expectations. Practice observers have said Barham has sometimes looked better than Colson and even called him a stronger Devin Bush. Barham is a monster and will impact at all levels, in the run game, blitzing the QB, and in pass coverage. Ernest Hausmann will be his partner this season. The former Nebraska transfer rotated with Colson and Michael Barrett last season and is ready for his starting role. Hausmann looks stronger and more physical in fall camp and should be disruptive along with Barham. Michigan has struggled with depth at linebacker the last few seasons. Jimmy Rolder and Jaydon Hood must stay healthy and contribute this season. Like Nichols, Cole Sullivan is another freshman getting praise this offseason. Sullivan only added 10 lbs and looks locked in as a contributor at MIKE or WILL. Christian Boivin, a special teams player last season, could enter the two-deep this year. I have to think Rolder and Hood have a short leash of sorts this season, and any door opening will allow him to contribute on defense.





CORNERBACK ROLE PLAYER CB1 WILL JOHNSON CB2 JYAIRE HILL NICKEL ZEKE BERRY ROTATION JA'DEN MCBURROWS, AAMIR HALL, RICKY JOHNSON, KESHAUN HARRIS

A theme continues with another group led by elite talent looking for depth. Michigan has an island with Will Johnson, who is fully healthy for 2024. With how good he was last year, it's scary to think what he can do with a year of development and no lingering injuries. The battle for CB2 has lost some steam with Jyaire Hill's strong performance since spring. Transfers Aamir Hall and Ricky Johnson bring experience and are competing for reps, but it appears Hill will be the guy across from Will. One of Michigan's biggest tasks—near impossible—is replacing Mike Sainristil at Nickel. Zeke Berry saw Nickel reps in the spring of 2023 before Josh Wallace joined in the summer and was looking at a solid season before an injury last year. He will likely get the most reps in the slot corner position as a safety hybrid. Ja'Den McBurrows will be a factor as well. The physical corner can play inside or outside. A name to watch at Nickel is Brandyn Hillman. With a similar skill set to Keon Sabb, the sophomore is behind a lot of talented players in the safety room but may be too good to keep off the field. He's gotten some run at Nickel this fall, and with Michigan likely to use three safety looks, he could carve out a role.



SAFETY ROLE PLAYER FS MAKARI PAIGE SS QUINTEN JOHNSON ROTATION WESLEY WALKER, JADEN MANGHAM