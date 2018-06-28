It’s not every day that Michigan receives a commitment from a player once headed to Ohio State, but that’s what happened last week when Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez pledged to the Wolverines.

It’s a unique situation — Velazquez won’t just be playing football, he’ll also be on the baseball team, which is what he originally planned to do at Ohio State. Michigan gave him the chance to play both sports, so he decided to become a Wolverine.

St. Francis DeSales High School football coach Ryan Wiggins thinks it’s a great fit for Velazquez.