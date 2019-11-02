COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Best way to describe Saturday’s ho-hum, 38-7 win at Maryland?

"Solid," maybe.

“Some good, some bad” would suffice.

The Wolverines did enough early to take most suspense out of the outcome, but not enough in the second quarter to please the message board perfectionists.

And no, we’ll admit that U-M did not bring its ‘A’ game in the first half against Maryland. At the same time, freshman kick returner Giles Jackson pretty much ensured they didn’t have to by increasing the margin for error exponentially with an opening kick return for touchdown. He exploded through the hole on a 97-yarder that took the wind out of Maryland’s sails early.

A couple of throws to junior Nico Collins, one a slant and one a 51-yard long ball, set up a couple more first half touchdowns (more proof that good things happen when the ball goes his way, and that it needs to happen more often), and it was all but over.

"That’s a great way to start a game … talk about starting fast,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “You can’t start any faster than returning the opening kick for a touchdown.”

As for the defense … yes, it had a hard time getting off the field in the first half, in large part to Maryland’s running success. The Terrapins held the ball for 18:53 with just enough success on first and second down runs, whether it was six-yard runs (about a handful), four or three … just enough to set up third and shorts. Call it the ‘Army’ strategy of playing keep away from the U-M offense.