Michigan's 2023 Big Ten slate has been revealed. After some discussion that doing away with divisions was on the table, it appears those talks have been shelved for the time being with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024.

The Big Ten announced the schedule during a special broadcast on Wednesday.

U-M's schedule is as follows:

September 2: East Carolina

September 9: UNLV

September 16: Bowling Green

September 23: Rutgers

September 30: @ Nebraska

October 7: @ Minnesota

October 14: Indiana

October 21: @ Michigan State

October 28: BYE

November 4: Purdue

November 11: @ Penn State

November 18: @ Maryland

November 25: Ohio State



