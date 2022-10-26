Michigan Football: U-M's 2023 Big Ten schedule revealed
Michigan's 2023 Big Ten slate has been revealed. After some discussion that doing away with divisions was on the table, it appears those talks have been shelved for the time being with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024.
The Big Ten announced the schedule during a special broadcast on Wednesday.
U-M's schedule is as follows:
September 2: East Carolina
September 9: UNLV
September 16: Bowling Green
September 23: Rutgers
September 30: @ Nebraska
October 7: @ Minnesota
October 14: Indiana
October 21: @ Michigan State
October 28: BYE
November 4: Purdue
November 11: @ Penn State
November 18: @ Maryland
November 25: Ohio State
The Wolverines open the 2023 season against East Carolina on Sept. 2.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram