Michigan Football: U-M's 2023 Big Ten schedule revealed

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Michigan's 2023 Big Ten slate has been revealed. After some discussion that doing away with divisions was on the table, it appears those talks have been shelved for the time being with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024.

The Big Ten announced the schedule during a special broadcast on Wednesday.

U-M's schedule is as follows:

September 2: East Carolina
September 9: UNLV
September 16: Bowling Green
September 23: Rutgers
September 30: @ Nebraska
October 7: @ Minnesota
October 14: Indiana
October 21: @ Michigan State
October 28: BYE
November 4: Purdue
November 11: @ Penn State
November 18: @ Maryland
November 25: Ohio State


The Wolverines open the 2023 season against East Carolina on Sept. 2.


