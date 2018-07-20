Ticker
Michigan Football: Veteran Coach Says Hinton Is The Best DL He's Seen

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star defensive end and Michigan commit Chris Hinton is rated as the No. 18 overall player in the country.
Chad Simmons

Michigan has arguably the best collection of 2019 defensive ends in the entire country, and Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian five-star Christopher Hinton is the main reason why.

Hinton committed to the Maize and Blue last summer when he was rated as the No. 3 player in the entire country, and though he has since dropped a little bit in the rankings, he still resides in the top-20 at No. 18 overall.

At 6-5, 265 pounds, Hinton — along with his Greater Atlanta Christian team — dominated their competition last fall, en route to a 12-2 record.

North Hall head coach David Bishop — whose Trojan squad fell 56-6 to Greater Atlanta Christian on Oct. 20 last year — got a firsthand view of how dominant Hinton is, and gave a recollection of how impressed he was with the youngster.

{{ article.author_name }}