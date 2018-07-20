Hinton committed to the Maize and Blue last summer when he was rated as the No. 3 player in the entire country, and though he has since dropped a little bit in the rankings, he still resides in the top-20 at No. 18 overall.



At 6-5, 265 pounds, Hinton — along with his Greater Atlanta Christian team — dominated their competition last fall, en route to a 12-2 record.

North Hall head coach David Bishop — whose Trojan squad fell 56-6 to Greater Atlanta Christian on Oct. 20 last year — got a firsthand view of how dominant Hinton is, and gave a recollection of how impressed he was with the youngster.