Michigan football's Charles Woodson, the lone defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy (1997), has made the NFL Hall of Fame on his first try. Woodson was informed at his home Saturday, caught off guard in an emotional moment between him and his family.

Woodson was drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the fourth overall pick in 1998 and earned the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played for the Raiders through 2005, then joined the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, where he played both corner and safety.

Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions, 183 pass breakups and 13 defensive touchdowns. He made nine Pro Bowls and earned four All-Pro honors.

Woodson is the second Wolverine in two years to make the squad, joining offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, his teammate on the 1997 National Championship team.







