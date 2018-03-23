Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 18:45:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh Speaks After First Spring Practice

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qsanhdbuobiqxpusu3rq
Michigan will travel to Paris and Normandy on its April spring trip.
Brandon Brown

Michigan kicked off spring practice today, and head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media afterward to discuss how it went.

He shared several interesting pieces of information, including a player who will miss all of spring ball with injury.

We have the video below:

Jim Harbaugh after today's spring practice

Part II

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}