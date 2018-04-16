Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-16 21:11:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Video: Jim McElwain, Al Washington Meet The Media

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters.


Michigan WRs coach Jim McElwain and LBs coach Al Washington meet the media, talk spring ball and more.

Iju8qgtvzhgjcbaq0xtf
Al Washington

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}