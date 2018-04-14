Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters.
Michigan did not play its spring game today due to inclement weather, but six Wolverine players still addressed the media anyway.
Junior linebacker Josh Uche, junior tight end Nick Eubanks, sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye, redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin, junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty all provided plenty of informative updates on how practice has been going as it hits the home stretch.
We have their videos below.
Junior linebacker Josh Uche
Junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye
Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin
Junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp
Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook