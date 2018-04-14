Ticker
Michigan Football Video: Six Players Address Media In Place Of Spring Game

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Junior tight end Nick Eubanks was injured in the Purdue game last season, and missed the rest of the year as a result.
Lon Horwedel, TheWolverine


Michigan did not play its spring game today due to inclement weather, but six Wolverine players still addressed the media anyway.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche, junior tight end Nick Eubanks, sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye, redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin, junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty all provided plenty of informative updates on how practice has been going as it hits the home stretch.

We have their videos below.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche


Junior tight end Nick Eubanks


Sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye


Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin


Junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp


Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty


---

