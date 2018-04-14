If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .





Michigan did not play its spring game today due to inclement weather, but six Wolverine players still addressed the media anyway.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche, junior tight end Nick Eubanks, sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye, redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin, junior defensive lineman Carlo Kemp and fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty all provided plenty of informative updates on how practice has been going as it hits the home stretch.

We have their videos below.