Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seven of Michigan's graduating seniors went through Pro Day activities today on U-M's campus, and spoke about the experience afterward.
The participants included offensive lineman Mason Cole, linebackers Mike McCray and Mike Wroblewski, fullbacks Khalid Hill and Henry Poggi, defensive tackle Mo Hurst and quarterback John O'Korn.
Most of the questions involved each player's interactions with NFL teams, and where they think they may be selected in April's draft.
The majority of questions for Hurst, though, involved his heart condition and where things currently stand for him.
We have the seven videos below:
Offensive lineman Mason Cole and linebacker Mike McCray
Linebacker Mike Wroblewski
Quarterback John O'Korn
Fullback Henry Poggi
Fullback Khalid Hill
Defensive tackle Mo Hurst
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook