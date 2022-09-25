Michigan football vs. Iowa spread moves after opening
Michigan travels to Iowa for a rematch of last year's Big Ten title game, and the Wolverines are getting love out of the gate.
Vegas opened the line at 9.5, favoring the No. 4 Wolverines, but DraftKings SportsBook and a handful of others quickly moved the line out to 10.5.
According to The Action Network, 93% of the money is on Michigan, while just 60% of the bets lie on the maize and blue, making for a 33% differential and a clear sign of smart money.
Michigan is undefeated straight up but sits at 2-2 against the spread after failing to cover a 17-point spread against Maryland over the weekend.
Iowa is 3-1 straight up and 2-2 against the spread. The Hawkeyes opened the year 0-2 ATS but covered in back-to-back games against Nevada (-24.5) and Rutgers (-7.5).
Dating back to last season, the Hawkeyes are 3-5 against the spread at home. According to Covers, Iowa was 0-4 ATS in their last four games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game, a streak it snapped by covering a 7.5-point line against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
In 2021, Michigan covered a 12.5-point spread in a 42-3 win over Iowa in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.
In 2016, the last time an undefeated Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan team traveled to Iowa as a top-five team, it lost to Iowa, 14-13, in a raucous night game environment as 20-point road favorites.
The Wolverines and Hawkeyes will kick off at noon in Iowa City on Saturday.
