Michigan Football: Washington Insider Talks Major Defensive Injury, More

Outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui ruptured his Achilles tendon in a non-contact injury during spring ball in April and is slated to miss six- to 10 months while recovering. He emerged as one of the Pac-12’s best last year and will be missed, Washignton play-by-play man Tony Castricone told former U-M All-American Jon Jansen on his recent In The Trenches podcast.

Michigan will face Washington in the second game of the year in what should be a huge early test for both teams. The Huskies feature an outstanding, athletic defense, but one that will likely be without one of its best players when they come to Ann Arbor Sept. 11.

“He had seven sacks in three games last year on top of all the other production he had with forced fumbles, fumble recoveries,” Castricone said. “It’s just crazy the way he exploded on the scene from the edge rushing position … but it’s a minimum six months to get back from April practice, so they’re hoping to get him back midseason. I’d be surprised if he played in Ann Arbor.

“But the outside linebacker room is loaded, led by Ryan Bowman, a sixth-year guy who I think is going to be one heck of 1-2 combo on the edges. They’re just looking for that guy to replace Tupuola-Fetui.”

There are several candidates, led by former four-star Sav’ell Smalls. The 6-5, 255-pounder was the 48th-ranked player in the country in 2020 and has great potential.

“He got on the field a little bit, so his adjustment to the college game occurred last year,” Castricone said. “They’re excited to see what steps he takes because he’s moving so fast. The talent is there, the quick twitch explosiveness. He’s one of those guys you look at going into the season and say, ‘could he do what Tupuola-Fetui did when he exploded on to the scene?’

“They’ve also got another in Bralen Trice (6-4, 255) who the coaches think can be as good as some of their [high-round NFL Draft picks].”

On the inside, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio has gone from preferred walk-on to dominant run stopper and will be the anchor in the middle. He’s Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 returning ILB and plays with a chip on his shoulder (think former U-M safety Jordan Kovacs).

The secondary has always been a strength for the Huskies and should be again. The corner position has been so loaded that they moved an outstanding one, Dom Hampton, to safety.

“They’ve got Kyler Gordon, an electric athlete, at one corner. Trent McDuffie, another All-American, is at the other,” Castricone said. “The secondary should be really, really loaded. Asa Turner and Cam Williams, going into their third years, are going to compete for a spot at safety.

“But the defense [as a whole] … Washington has had a great defense year in and year out, not just as far as productivity against offenses in the Pac-12, but also in terms of players they’ve pumped out in the NFL. The secondary is where a lot of those players come from, but up front they’ve got a nice pedigree, as well."

They’re looking at getting more linemen on the field, too, to slow teams like Stanford and Oregon, teams that have given them trouble by running downhill. Inside linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam Taimaini, 310 and 330 pounds, respectively, are tough to move, but they haven’t been great in games.

“Everybody is really looking to see if they can take that next step,” Castricone said. “Both are huge, big time recruits, versatile in their ability to bull rush but also have good footwork and get off blocks and can grab somebody in middle. I really think the inside of that Washington defense, the d-line and inside linebacker … the development of those two positions could be the difference between a Pac 12 title or 7-5 with a bunch of close losses.”

One of those swing games will come Sept. 11 in what he believes will be a low scoring game … a contest that could help one of the two teams springboard on the way to a good year.