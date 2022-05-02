Michigan Football: Way too early 2023 NFL Draft prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books which means many experts and sites are already turning to the 2023 NFL Draft. Our way too early projections and mocks are obviously to be taken with a grain of salt. 2nd overall selection Aidan Hutchinson was slammed by some for not leaving last season where he was projected to be a 2nd to 3rd round pick. Daxton Hill was already being labeled a bust. Most draft experts had never heard of David Ojabo. Hassan Haskins was a good physical back but was never going to find a spot in the NFL. As defending B1G Champions, Michigan had more draft experts' eyes on them this season. And with three potential first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of other players got a chance to stand out during film analysis. There is a long way to go and any one of these guys could improve their draft stock or a name we haven't even considered could explode onto the scene. With multiple upperclassmen expected to take a leap in 2022 and a talented crop of juniors looking to breakout, Michigan will be popular in these mocks and projections until April 2023.

OT RYAN HAYES

Ryan Hayes decided to return to Michigan in 2022 for a fifth season. With Michigan's offensive line expected to excel again, he has a great opportunity to prove he can be an NFL left tackle. While NFL Mock Draft Database has him graded as a 3rd round prospect, every mock draft in their database has him as a first-round pick. Including Bleacher Report has him going in the top 10 to the Chicago Bears.

IOL OLU OLUWATIMI

Olusegun Oluwatimi comes to Ann Arbor as a grad transfer from Virginia. Throughout the spring fellow Wolverines praised his work ethic, quick learning abilities, and overall play and leadership on the offensive line. A Rimington Trophy Award finalist for the 2021 season, Oluwatimi took the feedback he received to heart and chose to transfer to Michigan to further his education and improve his NFL Draft stock. Yahoo Sports currently has him as the 9th ranked IOL in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFLDraftScout.com has him as the 2nd best center in the draft with a 2nd round grade.

WR Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game of the 2021 season. While he had the potential to enter the draft this year, he chose to return to Michigan, get healthy, and hopefully have the breakout season many thought 2021 would be. Bell's draft stock will depend heavily on his rehab and production returning from the ACL injury he suffered last year. NFL Draft Mock Database currently has Bell as a top 100 player with a 3rd round grade. Pro Football Network has him going in the first round, 26th to the Seahawks in their most recent mock draft.

TE ERICK ALL

Erick All chose to return to Michigan for his senior season after some thought he may leave for the NFL Draft. All found his groove throughout his junior season and is expected to be a huge part of the Michigan offense in 2022. His versatility as a blocker in both the pass and run game, and as a receiving threat from all over the field makes him an intriguing prospect heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Yahoo Sports has him as the 9th-ranked TE in the draft class. NFLDraftScout.com has him as the #5 TE and gives him a third-round grade.

DT MAZI SMITH

Mazi Smith took a big step in 2021 and some wondered if he would follow fellow DT Christopher Hinton to the NFL Draft. Smith quietly elected to remain at Michigan and he heads to 2022 with big expectations. A common callout from the Michigan coaching staff, expectations are high for Smith to take a huge step as a player and leader for the Wolverines. Yahoo Sports currently has Smith ranked the 12th best DT in the 2023 draft, while many of the draft sites have him as a UDFA. Mazi has a chance to be a big riser in draft rankings if he can show improvement in pass rush and be a more physical inside presence in the run game.

