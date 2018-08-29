Knocked down 9, Get back up 10

— Tweet by U-M wide receiver Tarik Black

The Wolverines anticipated the first fierce smash to the facemask and simultaneous sternum slug around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

It arrived a week early.

Tarik Black, arguably their most talented, dangerous, star-in-the-making wide receiver, caught a horrible break at the worst possible time.

Again.

He’d rehabbed the fractured foot that kept him out of the entire Big Ten football season and Outback Bowl his freshman year. He’s trained endlessly for 2018, from winter conditioning to spring ball, to summer workouts, into fall camp and a fast-approaching date in Notre Dame Stadium.

It didn’t approach fast enough.