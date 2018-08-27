“He’ll be out for some weeks. It’s a right foot injury,” Harbaugh said. “Both will get fixed. He’ll have one fixed last year, a very similar injury this year to the other foot. The good news is both will be fixed.”

Black broke his left foot last year and had surgery, missing the last nine games of the season. He said last week he couldn’t wait to face the Irish, but instead faces his second frustrating setback.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed sophomore receiver Tarik Black would miss the Notre Dame game and more after injuring his right foot in practice.

Harbaugh confirmed it was a fracture, and when asked about surgery responded, “not right now … he’s being evaluated.”

Black played in four games last year and caught 11 passes for 149 yards.

“I have no doubt the best is yet to come for Tarik Black,” Harbaugh said when pressed about potential long term effects of the injury. “Not one reservation about that at all.”

Sophomores Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins are expected to step up in his absence.

“I like the way our receivers have been coming along,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been a good camp. They’ve come so far in training camp and spring practice. Coach [Jim] McElwain has done a fabulous job, so has Roy [Roundtree].

“Everyone that’s been working on the offense has done some really good things for the wide receiver position, and they’ve done a great job learning and working hard every day to improve. I’vd seen real tangible improvement from our entire receiver group.”

Shea Patterson Continues To Impress

Harbaugh said junior quarterback Shea Patterson “has been really good,” one of the reasons he named him the starter last week.

“He’s really been intense, focused each day of practice,” he said. “I expect that out of any quarterback, somebody who plays that position. We expect that from all players, but his level of focus and intensity during practice and execution has been really good. He’s the one who was playing the best and gives our team the best chance to win.”

Patterson threw for 2,259 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine picks in seven games last year for Ole Miss.

NOTES

• Harbaugh wouldn’t mention starters at offensive tackle for Saturday’s game.

“The hay’s never really in the barn, so we look forward to a good workout today,” he said. “Some of the players that haven’t been practicing … our 110 has been practicing since the beginning of August, and now some new players get to get out there and show what they can do, get acclimated. We’re forging on, feel good about where the team is and ready to attack this week.”

He does like the way the offensive line is progressing, however.

“[It’s been] pretty good, another group that’s really shown a lot of improvement and really good effort,” Harbaugh said. “Ed [Warriner] is doing a fantastic job coaching them. They’re really coming together as a unit. I’m encouraged about that.”

“Quite a few guys” are standing out he said, without going into detail.

• Harbaugh said he feels good about renewing the rivalry with the Fighting Irish, and he wouldn't mind facing them every year.

“It makes a lot of sense.,” he said. “You get on a bus, go to South Bend, about a two and a half hour drive. They can do the same when they come here. It makes a lot of sense.”

• The captains, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and senior running back Karan Higdon, were good picks, Harbaugh said.

“Both fourth-year seniors, both have played in their freshman, sophomore, junior and now going into their senior years. Both are great guys, both starters,” he said. “Both have taken a leadership role.

“The junior captains … Devin Bush and Ben Bredeson are also great players, leaders and contributors.”

