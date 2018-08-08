Brown identified a number of standouts in the early going. Among them: junior linebacker Josh Uche, who approached Brown after the bowl game and told him he wanted more playing time.

“It’s nice when a lot of your top tier guys — and a lot of them are young — can help educate the younger guys in terms of functionality, concepts, understanding, those things. It’s been a positive for the young guys.”

“We were having a conversation this morning, and a couple years ago everybody was learning. It was new for everybody,” he said. “ I think it took us a little bit to get up to speed, but that was an incredible outfit … but we didn't have a lot of depth.

It’s a long way from where his first Michigan defense was at the same point two years ago.

Michigan’s practices have ben competitive and the defenders have been focused in the meeting room, U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown said Wednesday.

Brown told him, “earn it!”



“He has,” Brown said.

“He’s now 241 pounds … and unbelievable. We’re able to play him at a number of different roles and move him around. A place he makes the most explosive impact is when he pass rushes. Now he’s an adequate cover guy with the tight ends, and he’s figured out the zone pieces.

“He’ll be integrated in several areas to make the best of his ability to rush the passer.”

The guy that’s probably made the biggest jump, he added, is sophomore safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell. The biggest surprise is also at safety.

“The guy that might be the surprise for me is Brad Hawkins,” Brown said. “He’s really figured it out … the biggest piece for him that was most difficult was he couldn’t ‘get right.’ Now he’s getting right. We’re seeing that athleticism.”

Veterans Josh Metellus and Tyree Kinnel are both playing well, Brown added, reiterating that they’d be given more help in coverage this year.

Other notes:

• Weakside linebacker remains a battle.

“The guys in the battle there are Devin Gil, Josh Ross and Drew Singleton,” Brown said. “Those three guys are in that fistfight.”

Brown said there was no leader in the clubhouse.

“Josh and Devin Gil are probably slightly ahead of Drew. If that would be the case we’d let them both play, see who steps up and separates, or if they both keep playing well leave it alone.”

They’ve also been working Ross behind Devin Bush in the middle, giving them a ‘three for two’ deal. At the same time, redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony had his best practice yesterday at MIKE, so he’s in the mix.

• On the defensive line, Michael Dwumfour inside and Kwity Paye outside continue to play “extremely, extremely well,” Brown said.

“Both guys are going to be counted on to play big minutes,” he said.

“Mike Dwumfour had a really exciting spring from a coaching standpoint … that kid has really stepped into it. Kwity can play either defensive end position. Position flexibility is a big deal, gives you a chance to play both positions. We still have Rashan [Gary] there, Chase [Winovich] there playing at a very, very solid level.”

Freshman end Aidan Hutchinson is making a case too, he added.

“He is going to be a good player. Can we get him ready? My lean is with Coach [Greg] Mattison’s tutelage, he’ll be ready to go,” Brown said. “Aubrey Solomon, Lawrence Marshall is back … he had an injury in the spring, but he’s full time playing.”

Junior Carlo Kemp has moved full time inside, while fifth-year senior Bryan Mone has been good.”

“Bryan Mone has been a stalwart in the middle, will be a first and second down guy for us,” Brown said. “We expect good things out of him. He’s like an immovable object, like a fence post in the ground in cement, because he’s not moving.”

Young guys Donovan Jeter and Deron Irving-Bey are starting to turn it up, as well, Brown said.

• Grad transfer Casey Hughes (Utah) is working at safety and nickel, and he’s still getting his feet wet.

“He’s five practices in, still wading in the water … he’s not played in this system,” Brown noted. “He’s just getting comfortable. We thought yesterday was his best practice, to date. We feel pretty good about that.”

• Junior viper Khaleke Hudson has been outstanding.

“He’s a real guy, now,” Brown said. “He’s got it all figured out mentally, physically. He’s 220 pounds. You can tell how far he’s come. He’s just a special player, can blitz, cover, he’s smart. He can relate to the DBs and fit in with those guys in tersms of his coverage capabilities, can play linebacker and be a very solid run defender.

“He’s a tremendous, tremendous, teremendous blitzer, and we’re going several things differently in some of our structures … he’ll continue to be a significant playmaker.”

Veteran Jordan Glasgow is backing him up and is a ‘poor man’s Khaleke Hudson,” Brown added, while frosh Michael Barrett is also learning there and showing potential.