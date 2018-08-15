Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 12:08:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Yg8v4h8ouzpgctmnexoa
Mike Zordich admitted today he is incredibly happy with where his corners are at.
Brandon Brown

Last August, Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich admitted to the media he was concerned with his position group.

Today, he explained that he is a "happy man," and is absolutely thrilled with where they are.

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore echoed a similar sentiment, saying he couldn't be more pleased with his players' progress.

We have their videos below:

Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich


Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore


More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Fall Camp:

• Podcast: Angelique Chengelis With John Borton

• Audio: Chris Balas on the Huge Show, Aug. 14

• Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views

• Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler

• Khaleke Hudson Offers Patterson Tidbits, Practice Info

• The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14

• What we Learned Tonight

• Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp

• Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts

• Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales

• Video: Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More

• Practice Observer — 'Quarterback Play Will be a lot Better'

• Players Provide Tidbits at Friday Night Presser

• Bredeson — 'Warinner has Simplified Everything for us'

• Video: Gary, Bush, Gentry and Bredeson Talk Fall Camp

• Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M

• Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line

• News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs

• Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts

• Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp

• Doug Skene Talks O-Line, More

• ITF Extra: Initial Fall Practice Tidbits

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}