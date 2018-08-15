Michigan Football Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups
Last August, Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich admitted to the media he was concerned with his position group.
Today, he explained that he is a "happy man," and is absolutely thrilled with where they are.
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore echoed a similar sentiment, saying he couldn't be more pleased with his players' progress.
We have their videos below:
Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore
