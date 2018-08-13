Michigan Football Video: Wolverine Players Give An Update On Fall Camp
Michigan football players — along with head coach Jim Harbaugh — met with the media this evening to discuss how fall camp has been going.
They talked about several topics, including camp standouts, youngsters who have been impressing, and much more.
We have their videos below:
Junior viper Khaleke Hudson
Junior running back Chris Evans
