Michigan Football: Bredeson — 'Warinner Has Simplified Everything For Us'
It’s no secret that Michigan’s offensive line struggled mightily last season.
The Wolverines frequently looked confused in regards to knowing what their assignments were in 2017, but junior left guard Ben Bredeson explained that that has all been changed.
He credited the progress to the dedication his fellow linemen made in the weight room during the summer, and also to new position coach Ed Warinner.
“We’ve all made huge strides, especially after all the work we put in all summer with conditioning and weight training,” Bredeson explained.
“We’re seeing great results. Our team chemistry on the o-line specifically is great — we actually see ourselves as the coolest position group on the team, because we all love each other so much and have such a great time together.
“If you look across the board, everyone looks a lot bigger and stronger, and the biggest strides have come on the o-line. Coach Warinner has simplified everything for us, because he’s such a good teacher.
“He tells us what we need to do and what we should look for in meetings, and explains it to us so well. He has all these different concepts and ideas, but breaks them down to these simple looks, so we never have to think while we’re out on the field and can just react.
“I’ve loved his style of teaching, and I know the other guys have too.”
Michigan saw plenty of mixing and matching on its offensive line in 2017, and could see the same thing again in 2018.
The reason for it last year was mainly out of necessity though, but that may not be the case this time around.
“Playing next to somebody new can sometimes be a little different, because it takes a certain number of reps to get a feel for them,” Bredeson said. “It was great playing next to Mason [Cole] last year, because he made things so easy for me.
“I’m rotating now with some different tackles next to me, but we’ve picked up on each other’s movements and tendencies real fast.
“We’ve rotated [redshirt junior Jon] Runyan, [fifth-year senior] Juwann [Bushell-Beatty] and [redshirt freshman] James Hudson at left tackle.
“They all have their own unique playing styles, but you have to adapt to whoever is next to you.
“Juwann has made excellent strides in both his run and pass blocking, as Runyan has too.
"James has also picked up the playbook well and has increased his speed. He has stacked a few good consecutive days together in camp. The jump he’s made from spring to now has been huge — he’s also grown up from a maturity standpoint.”
Notes
• When Michigan updated its fall roster on Aug. 2, nine different Wolverines had gained 15 or more pounds since spring ball, thanks in large part to new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.
“I’ve added about 20 or 25 pounds since last year," Bredeson revealed. "It makes a huge difference for me out there, just from a strength standpoint.”
• Most assumed junior Mike Onwenu would easily win the starting right guard job, but Jim Harbaugh revealed at Big Ten Media Days that that's not the case. Redshirt sophomore Stephen Spanellis saw plenty of playing time last year as a youngster, and has been pushing Onwenu in fall camp.
“Spanellis has an excellent grasp of the playbook, and is at the point where he’s asking intricate questions about the offense," Bredeson noted. "He always has to know why something is happening.
"Onwenu is progressing the same way too."
