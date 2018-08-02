Michigan updated its 2018 football roster on Thursday evening, and there are several notable omissions from it.

Redshirt sophomore running back Kareem Walker and junior receiver Kekoa Crawford are no longer listed — the two had long been rumored to have left the team, and Walker's departure was confirmed four days ago when it was announced he was headed to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

However, one surprising omission from the updated roster is redshirt junior tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Wheatley was likely to be third-string at the position behind junior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Zach Gentry, but was still expected to see playing time.