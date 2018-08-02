Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Absent From Michigan Football Roster, More Observations
Michigan updated its 2018 football roster on Thursday evening, and there are several notable omissions from it.
Redshirt sophomore running back Kareem Walker and junior receiver Kekoa Crawford are no longer listed — the two had long been rumored to have left the team, and Walker's departure was confirmed four days ago when it was announced he was headed to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
However, one surprising omission from the updated roster is redshirt junior tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Wheatley was likely to be third-string at the position behind junior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Zach Gentry, but was still expected to see playing time.
Freshmen Jersey Numbers, Heights and Weights
The U-M freshmen have also been added to the roster, and their jersey numbers and heights and weights are as follows:
• 5 — QB Joe Milton (6-5, 234)
• 6 — ATH Michael Barrett (6-0, 224)
• 6 — DB Myles Sims (6-3, 183)
• 8 — WR Ronnie Bell (6-0, 182)
• 9 — DB Gemon Green (6-2, 174)
• 13 — DB German Green (6-2, 175)
• 17 — DB Sammy Faustin (6-2, 187)
• 20 — FB Ben VanSumeren (6-3, 236)
• 25 — RB Hassan Haskins (6-1, 212)
• 28 — RB Christian Turner (5-11, 200)
• 31 — DB Vincent Gray (6-2, 184)
• 44 — LB Cameron McGrone (6-1, 228)
• 60 — TE Ryan Hayes (6-7, 271)
• 73 — OL Jalen Mayfield (6-5, 296)
• 85 — TE Mustapha Muhammad (6-4, 245)
• 89 — TE Luke Schoonmaker (6-6, 231)
• 91 — DL Taylor Upshaw (6-4, 246)
• 96 — DL Julius Welschof (6-6, 253)
• 97 — DL Aidan Hutchinson (6-6, 268)
Notable Weight Gains
The updated roster unsurprisingly featured a high number of weight gains for players, and we've narrowed it down to take a look at the most significant leaps.
Athletes who gained 15 or more pounds from the spring roster are listed below:
• Junior DL Carlo Kemp from 6-3, 264 to 6-3, 280
• Sophomore P Brad Robbins from 6-2, 181 to 6-2, 206
• Junior LB Khaleke Hudson from 6-0, 205 to 6-0, 220
• Redshirt freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey from 6-5, 199 to 6-5, 217
• Sophomore DL Kwity Paye from 6-4, 241 to 6-4, 260
• Redshirt freshman DL Phillip Paea from 6-4, 275 to 6-4, 296
• Redshirt freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey from 6-5, 274 to 6-4, 294
• Redshirt freshman OL Joel Honigford from 6-6, 275 to 6-5, 295
• Redshirt freshman DL Donovan Jeter from 6-3, 288 to 6-3, 308
Duplicate Jersey Numbers
Several players on the same side of the ball are listed as having the same jersey numbers, meaning they won't be allowed to appear on the field at the same time together. Here are the guilty parties:
• 2 — Redshirt freshman WR Oliver Martin and junior QB Shea Patterson
• 5 — Fifth-year senior FB Jared Wangler, freshman QB Joe Milton and redshirt freshman RB Kurt Taylor
• 6 — Junior LB Josh Uche, freshman CB Myles Sims and freshman ATH Michael Barrett
• 31 — Redshirt freshman DL Phillip Paea and freshman DB Vincent Gray
• 44 — Redshirt freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey and freshman LB Cameron McGrone
• 97 — Redshirt sophomore DL Ron Johnson and freshman DL Aidan Hutchinson
