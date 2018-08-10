Michigan Football Video: Bredeson, Gary, Bush & Gentry Talk Fall Camp
Juniors defensive end Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush and left guard Ben Bredeson, and redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry all met with the media this evening to discuss how fall camp has been progressing.
They also revealed which youngsters have been standing out, and what it's been like working with the new coaches on the staff.
We have their videos below:
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary
Junior linebacker Devin Bush
Junior left guard Ben Bredeson
Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry
