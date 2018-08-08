Ticker
Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start Of Fall Camp

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com
Don Brown is entering his third year at Michigan.
AP Images

Defensive coordinator Don Brown and running backs coach Jay Harbaugh met with the media for the first time during fall camp today, to discuss which players have impressed them, who has stood out and much, much more.

We have their videos below.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown


Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh


