“It’s a constant improvement from the time he left the quarterback position, started playing wide receiver, slot, down to putting the hand on the ground,” Harbaugh said. “His progression as a blocker, a pass catcher, knowing his assignments … he’s one of those guys who plays hard every play, knows what he’s supposed to do. More and more the subtleties of the game are coming his way … the techniques and the fundamentals.

On Monday, Harbaugh identified many who were standing out, starting with redshirt junior Zach Gentry. Gentry is up to 263 pounds, 14 more than last year.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he couldn't get enough football this fall, and some of his players apparently can’t, either.

“[First-year coach] Sherrone Moore is doing an incredible job with him. He’s been a tremendous addition to our staff. But I can’t say enough things about Zach. He’s been a continually ascending player ever since we switched him to tight tend.”

Many others are jumping out at different positions, Harbaugh continued.

“[Junior linebacker] Devin Bush is one of the fastest linebackers I’ve ever been around or seen,” he said. “Everybody on the team has an incredible example in [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary. To see him running to the ball play after play after play, understanding he’s running as fast as many of the skill guys … and he’s doing it at near 300 pounds. It’s incredible. The mindset is there, the attitude is tremendous, and he wants to be one of the best.

“[Fifth-year senior end] Chase Winovich continues to do it at a very high level. [Junior viper] Khaleke Hudson has really emerged as a top-flight player. Our corners are extremely good; safeties, as well. [Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah] Furbush. I could name a lot of guys.”

Many of them played well in a nine-on-seven drill tonight that Harbaugh said “warms the cockles of your heart.”

“The good thing about a nine on seven drill, you don’t have to see it to know it’s good. You can hear the plastic … both sides there was popping,” he said.

He wouldn’t identify leaders for the offensive line positions, but he’s pleased with what he saw.

“The offensive line I really believe is getting better,” he said. “[Coach] Ed Warinner is doing a terrific job. [Running backs] Chris Evans, Karan Higdon have emerged as leaders on the offensive side of the ball, along with [tight ends] Gentry and Sean McKeon.

“The receiver position, some of the guys you think would be good are playing good football (likely Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black, both sophomores). Some receivers are also emerging, and we’re going to keep them under the radar right now, see if they can keep stacking some days, especially this week, the second going on to the third week.”

Harbaugh said the quarterback position remained a battle and set the example for the kind of competition he was looking for.

“I’m very happy where that’s progressing,” he said, though he wouldn’t name a leader. He did respond to a question about junior Shea Patterson with some high praise.

“He’s a competitor. Good quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really gotten a grasp of the offense, No. 1. That’s the biggest thing. Time on task of really learning the nuances of the offense has greatly improved since spring.

“That position has been very competitive, probably our most competitive position battle going on. None of them have given in. None of them have dropped off. It rages on.”

Harbaugh loves the freshman class but wouldn’t identify who might play, choosing to keep it under wraps. He also wouldn’t say who led in the battle for the left tackle position.

“The line position is like the quarterback position. The thing that probably stands out the most is nobody is backing down, giving in,” he said. “We’ll see what happens this week. It’s a tremendous week for finding out who you really like and who you can really count on.”