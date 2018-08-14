Michigan’s defense is expected to be one or the best in the country this year, and junior viper linebacker Khaleke Hudson has seen why.



Hudson, an All-America candidate, has witnessed young players getting faster, an offensive line and quarterback position that’s much improved and more.

One position group might stand out in terms of improvement, he said.

“I feel like the whole tight end group has gotten a lot better,” he said. The group has a top three of redshirt junior Zach Gentry, junior Sean McKeon and redshirt sophomore Nick Eubanks. “They’re faster, run real crisp routes … they’re all looking good.

“I feel like the offensive is doing very well, every positions — receivers, running backs, linemen. They’re doing terrific right now, giving us a challenge in practice. I love it … the offensive line is moving people off the ball, the running backs are looking great. Chris [Evans] and Karan [Higdon] are looking outstanding out there, looking fast.”

But practice reports have junior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the group, and he’s the real deal, Hudson said. All of the quarterbacks have been playing well, but the Ole Miss transfer is stating his case as the starter.



