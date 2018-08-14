Michigan Football: Khaleke Hudson Offers Patterson Tidbits, Practice Info
Michigan’s defense is expected to be one or the best in the country this year, and junior viper linebacker Khaleke Hudson has seen why.
Hudson, an All-America candidate, has witnessed young players getting faster, an offensive line and quarterback position that’s much improved and more.
One position group might stand out in terms of improvement, he said.
“I feel like the whole tight end group has gotten a lot better,” he said. The group has a top three of redshirt junior Zach Gentry, junior Sean McKeon and redshirt sophomore Nick Eubanks. “They’re faster, run real crisp routes … they’re all looking good.
“I feel like the offensive is doing very well, every positions — receivers, running backs, linemen. They’re doing terrific right now, giving us a challenge in practice. I love it … the offensive line is moving people off the ball, the running backs are looking great. Chris [Evans] and Karan [Higdon] are looking outstanding out there, looking fast.”
But practice reports have junior quarterback Shea Patterson leading the group, and he’s the real deal, Hudson said. All of the quarterbacks have been playing well, but the Ole Miss transfer is stating his case as the starter.
“He’s definitely a good quarterback. He was no. 1 coming out of high school for a reason, and he’s showing it now,” he said.” He’s got good accuracy, is a mobile quarterback, pretty good on his feet. He’s really good at extending plays and has been giving us a challenge.
“It’s hard. He’s mobile, finds the holes in the line and you’ve got to try to chase him down. That’s the only thing you can do. He’s good throwing on the run, just a threat everywhere.”
The defense, however, has more than held its own in camp, and it’s made great strides, Hudson added. Hudson has gained 14 pounds and is bigger, faster and stronger, feeling more explosive.
It’s that way across the board, he said.
“I feel our defense is faster than last year, because we’re more experienced this year,” he said. “Last year we were a bunch of young fish thrown into the ocean. Everybody is going to see what we can do. I feel we proved doubters wrong, and this year I feel is going to be extremely better than last year.
“I don’t feel like it’s more pressure. I feel like we are all more in sync with each other, have a good understanding of how each other play. It’s going to be a great year.”
NOTES
• Playing for defensive coordinator Don Brown has been more than he could have hoped, Hudson said.
“He’s always aggressive and intense. I love him to death, and he loves us, also,” he said. “We’d do anything for him … run through a brick wall if we had to.”
• Hudson said Josh Uche, a junior linebacker, was his pick for most improved player on defense.
“He’s going to have a big year. That’s all I’m going to say,” he said. “That’s my boy.”
More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Fall Camp:
• What We Learned: Aug. 13 Availability
• Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp
• Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts
• Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales
• Video: Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More
• Practice Observer — 'Quarterback Play Will be a lot Better'
• Players Provide Tidbits at Friday Night Presser
• Bredeson — 'Warinner has Simplified Everything for us'
• Video: Gary, Bush, Gentry and Bredeson Talk Fall Camp
• Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M
• Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line
• News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs
• Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts
• Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp
• Doug Skene Talks O-Line, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook