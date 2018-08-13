Michigan Football: What We Learned Tonight
Junior viper Khaleke Hudson, junior running back Chris Evans and redshirt junior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr. — along with head coach Jim Harbaugh — met with the media this evening to discuss fall camp.
We've rounded up the most informative things that were said tonight, and have analyzed what they all mean.
Junior QB Shea Patterson has impressed so far
Is anyone really surprised by this? Both Hudson and Evans had plenty of praise for the U-M signal caller, and it would be absolutely shocking if he's not the starter come Sept. 1.
“He was the No. 1 quarterback out of high school for a reason," Hudson laughed tonight. "He’s mobile and is good on his feet — he extends plays so well, and has really been giving us a challenge. The only thing you can do is try and chase him down, which is tough because he’s good at throwing on the run too."
Mobility is an element Michigan has not had the past few years under Harbaugh, and (in some ways) it finally caught up with them last season.
Poor offensive line play led to both Wilton Speight and Brandon Peters suffering significant injuries, so Patterson's mobility will be a welcome addition.
