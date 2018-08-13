Is anyone really surprised by this? Both Hudson and Evans had plenty of praise for the U-M signal caller, and it would be absolutely shocking if he's not the starter come Sept. 1.



“He was the No. 1 quarterback out of high school for a reason," Hudson laughed tonight. "He’s mobile and is good on his feet — he extends plays so well, and has really been giving us a challenge. The only thing you can do is try and chase him down, which is tough because he’s good at throwing on the run too."

Mobility is an element Michigan has not had the past few years under Harbaugh, and (in some ways) it finally caught up with them last season.

Poor offensive line play led to both Wilton Speight and Brandon Peters suffering significant injuries, so Patterson's mobility will be a welcome addition.