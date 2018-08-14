"There aren't too many calls or pre-snap adjustments going on — it’s about getting on the ball and running a play. Last year in camp, we put in 10 offensive plays on Day 1. This year we did two or three, and added to them every other day. The defense knows what coming at times, and they still can’t stop it. This is the best the offensive line and the offense has looked during my four years here."

— Redshirt junior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr.