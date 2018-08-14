The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14
Tweets of the day
ICYMI ... get $99 in free Michigan gear with an annual subscription to https://t.co/NdolDfT6RI. Details ... https://t.co/tY6wxacGcc— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 9, 2018
"A rising tide lifts all ships." @CoachJim4UM talks Shea Patterson and the @umichfootball QB competition during fall camp. pic.twitter.com/l4BL0Tvrlw— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, No. 2, @SheaPatterson_1. pic.twitter.com/GYGIom3GLI— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Would be surprised if run game doesn’t improve this year. Good backs, and, more importantly, what looks to be a significantly better OLine pic.twitter.com/cXuIDsyNDV— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2018
Devin Bush 1, Tackling Donut 0 pic.twitter.com/z557B4hml7— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 14, 2018
Donuts today, Domers in a few weeks. 😈 pic.twitter.com/fJODEjwlA8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Memo to every offensive lineman hoping to contain @RashanAGary this year:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Good luck. 😱 pic.twitter.com/u2p1EGbSil
Oh hey, @UMichFootball.✌️ pic.twitter.com/KSf0rI0Ql8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Always. 😏 pic.twitter.com/8luvwJaFdc— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Our preview of Michigan practice pic.twitter.com/Mya7ALY7QY— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2018
There's enough @OfficialBraylon memorabilia in Schembechler Hall to fill its own wing. 🏆— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 13, 2018
Join the former @UMichFootball star WR as he walks down memory lane. 👇 pic.twitter.com/gIBKATdssb
The brothers Edwards pic.twitter.com/aw1O5X5O78— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2018
Getting ready for practice in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/KyjXAELBRi— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 13, 2018
Rollin' right up to Bo's doorstep. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 13, 2018
The BTN Bus Tour has reached Ann Arbor and @UMichFootball practice. 🚌 pic.twitter.com/SH66GVE4mj
Derrick Walton Jr. has signed with the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/wYooOocpBQ— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) August 13, 2018
Wow, what a week it was in Ann Arbor. #EDGE— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 13, 2018
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/VKFL4QAJ7G #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BJhDXzD4G7
I’m excited about the new Blueprint for athletes App, the strength programs are designed by Camp Sanderson. iPhone- https://t.co/6BtN0FbXme Android- https://t.co/pXGLjN0Kx0 pic.twitter.com/vhL8KU1SLh— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 13, 2018
Always looking to expand my knowledge, so I spent the day with @DannySheridan1 learning about sports betting at the Beaux Rivage. pic.twitter.com/EpJhxW4kj8— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) August 13, 2018
The University Of Michigan〽️ #GoBlue @CoachHarriott @IamGlennHolt pic.twitter.com/rxGWzicohj— Matthew Akuchie (@MatthewAkuchie) August 13, 2018
Happy #LeftHandersDay! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/A5i6wp06sv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 13, 2018
Our 2018 Wolverine Wrestling Golf Classic was another success! Thank you to all our golfers, 100+ hole sponsors & esp to our 5 event sponsors: Ernie & Rosalie Battaglia, EnDiSys (Jeff Striggow), Frutig Farms (Ed Frutig), Jim Kamman & Joe Pantaleo. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aJarJKa9MX— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) August 13, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned Tonight
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales
