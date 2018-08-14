Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 14

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
W8sowuqqfbysea0dg1pm
Jim Harbaugh has a combined 28-11 record at Michigan.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There aren't too many calls or pre-snap adjustments going on — it’s about getting on the ball and running a play. Last year in camp, we put in 10 offensive plays on Day 1. This year we did two or three, and added to them every other day. The defense knows what coming at times, and they still can’t stop it. This is the best the offensive line and the offense has looked during my four years here."
— Redshirt junior offensive tackle Jon Runyan Jr.
I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What we Learned Tonight

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}