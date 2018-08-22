Wolverine Watch: Pain Is Turning Into Power
The sweat-soaked, cranium-challenging, at times bloodstained prep work is almost finished. The 2018 season stands dead ahead, a monster to slay or bow before.
The work didn’t begin back in spring practice, either. It didn’t start when Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines ambled back into winter workouts, following a disappointing bowl loss.
It originated months earlier, germinating in a monsoon-saturated loss against Michigan State. It grew in an embarrassing second-half capitulation at Penn State, and began to boil through late losses to Wisconsin, Ohio State and South Carolina.
Michigan football certainly stands disinclined to credit its scandal-scorched brethren to the northwest for anything. But this one time, borrowing a bit from the little green playbook might be understandable.
“I’m a big chip-on-my-shoulder guy,” fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich said. “There are programs — and I’m sure you can deduce who they are — in the Big Ten who have built the last 10, 15 years off of that chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that they’re devalued.
“It’s all about harnessing whatever energy you can and maintaining that peak performance.”
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news