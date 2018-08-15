Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore Knows How Special McKeon, Gentry Can Be
Michigan’s tight end duo of redshirt junior Zach Gentry and junior Sean McKeon is viewed as arguably the best in the Big Ten, and perhaps one of the best in the entire country.
Gentry hauled in 303 yards last year and McKeon 301, and now that the two are veterans, even bigger things will be expected of them in 2018.
First-year tight ends coach Sherrone Moore admitted it’s nice stepping into a situation that has so much experience in it.
“Experience is so valuable,” he exclaimed this afternoon. “Those guys have played in big-time moments, and they’ve played a big role in helping me get adjusted to the staff and to the team.”
Although Moore wasn’t around last season to coach the two, he explained that he has still seen progression in both of them from the spring.
“They’ve both gotten bigger, stronger and faster,” he revealed. “They just continue to work and grind, and get better every single day.
“The two have cranked up their game in the blocking department too. It helps when you go against [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary, [junior linebacker] Devin Bush, [junior viper] Khaleke Hudson and [fifth-year senior linebacker] Noah Furbush every day.
“They take a lot of pride in their blocking, especially when they have to block the animals we have on our front line.”
Although they both obviously want to be ‘the guy’ on Michigan’s offense, Moore explained that McKeon and Gentry are still all about ‘The Team’ concept, and want nothing but the best for each other.
“They compete, but nothing makes them happier than seeing another guy make a play,” he noted. “I watched last year’s film of them scoring touchdowns, and the first person to come celebrate was always one another.”
Some people actually consider Michigan’s outstanding tight end duo a trio, throwing junior Nick Eubanks’ name into the mix.
The Florida native was injured on Sept. 23 last year at Purdue, and never saw any action after that.
However, he showed immense potential before getting hurt, most notably on his 48-yard catch against Florida in the season-opener.
“Nick has taken a step forward from the spring,” Moore confirmed. “He has indulged himself in the playbook, and is a special athlete. He’ll be able to do a lot of things for us that people are going to enjoy.”
Two other players fans might enjoy — though not necessarily quite yet — are freshmen Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker.
Muhammad came to Michigan as a four-star out of Texas, while Schoonmaker flew under the radar a bit playing in Connecticut.
“They’re taking every day in stride,” Moore explained. “They’re trying to play as fast as possible, and I’ve been happy with their progress.
“Everything is just so natural for Mustapha. He runs routes very smooth, and when you meet him, he’s the nicest kid in the world, but turns a different cheek on the field, which we like.
“He and Luke together are going to be an exciting pair.”
