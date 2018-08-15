Michigan’s tight end duo of redshirt junior Zach Gentry and junior Sean McKeon is viewed as arguably the best in the Big Ten, and perhaps one of the best in the entire country.

Gentry hauled in 303 yards last year and McKeon 301, and now that the two are veterans, even bigger things will be expected of them in 2018.

First-year tight ends coach Sherrone Moore admitted it’s nice stepping into a situation that has so much experience in it.

“Experience is so valuable,” he exclaimed this afternoon. “Those guys have played in big-time moments, and they’ve played a big role in helping me get adjusted to the staff and to the team.”

Although Moore wasn’t around last season to coach the two, he explained that he has still seen progression in both of them from the spring.

“They’ve both gotten bigger, stronger and faster,” he revealed. “They just continue to work and grind, and get better every single day.

“The two have cranked up their game in the blocking department too. It helps when you go against [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary, [junior linebacker] Devin Bush, [junior viper] Khaleke Hudson and [fifth-year senior linebacker] Noah Furbush every day.

“They take a lot of pride in their blocking, especially when they have to block the animals we have on our front line.”