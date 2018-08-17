Michigan’s pass defense finished as the top unit in the nation last year (150.1 yards allowed per game), and should be either at or near the top of the country once again in 2018.

However, junior safety Josh Metellus explained there are always areas to improve on, and that it has been his goal since the spring to do so.

“I went into the spring knowing man coverage was one of my weaknesses,” he admitted tonight. “I need to make sure it’s not a weakness anymore.

“Last year was more of a confidence thing for me — I wasn’t as focused on technique, and was just set on getting the job done. I know what it feels like now to be in big games, and to be super tired and fight through it. I’m ready to go full force this time around.”

A big reason U-M’s defense was do dominant last year was because of its outstanding corner duo of Lavert Hill and David Long.

Both return as juniors in 2018, and Metellus explained what makes Hill — in particular — so tough.

“When you have a guy like ‘Vert on your defense, you know as a safety that you can play harder against the run,” he explained. “His personality makes him who he is — he’s a real competitive guy. He’ll make a play, come back and talk about what he needs to do better.

“He nit picks himself, and holds himself to a very high standard.”

Though he’s still young and not very experienced, many believe sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas could be the next elite U-M cover man down the road.

“You can just see Ambry improve in every practice, and he’s really taken that next step,” Metellus exclaimed. “We move him around a lot — he can play both nickel and corner, so we have a lot of options with him.

“A lot of our guys can do that though, which gives us a ton of depth. Last year we were young and the guys behind us were even younger, but now we have that confidence that someone can step in if one of us goes down.”

Michigan has several young options at safety if something were to happen to either Metellus or senior Tyree Kinnel, including sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell.

“Jaylen is such a smart guy,” Metellus noted. “He rotates back and forth, and knows our defense so well and what offenses like to run. He understands where to be, and has taken a big step forward.”