Michigan Football Redshirt Freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey Transferring To CMU
Michigan redshirt freshman defensive lineman Deron Irving-Bey will transfer to Central Michigan, according to a tweet from Chippewa head coach John Bonamego.
Excited to welcome Deron Irving-Bey to the @CMU_Football family! #FireUpChips 🔥👆 pic.twitter.com/JJbU924Lc4— John Bonamego (@CMUCoachBono) August 21, 2018
The Flint native came to U-M as a three-star recruit in the 2017 class, and spent just one season in the winged helmet.
Playing time was likely a factor in the redshirt freshman's departure, as he appeared to be buried on the defensive line depth chart.
Irving-Bey's departure comes on the heels of junior wideout Eddie McDoom's exit, along with the departures of redshirt junior tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr., junior receiver Kekoa Crawford and redshirt sophomore running back Kareem Walker.
The Wolverines are left with 15 scholarship defensive linemen.
