Michigan Football: Ben Mason The Latest To Sing Shea Patterson's Praises
“Change,” “different” and “simplified” are the most common words that are being tossed around to describe Michigan’s offense this fall camp.
Those terms are being used to illustrate arguably the two most important positions on offense — quarterback and the offensive line.
Everyone seems to have their own take as to why the offense is different, and sophomore fullback Ben Mason recently gave his take.
“One of the biggest things to me is how fast we’re playing, which I think will pay dividends in the end,” he explained. “Just the overall speed on the field is so much different.
“The offensive line is one of the spots that looks the most different — as a whole, they look tremendous. Something that stands out to me about them is their ability to push people off the ball.
“Those guys have benefitted so much from the new people around the building, like [new strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and [performance dietitian] Abigail [O’Connor].
“Coach Herb has a vision of what he wants, and uses the resources he has to get it done. He uses every single thing we have here in this beautiful facility to make us the best athletes we can be.
“He just touches every phase. Our workouts are now a lot more power-oriented — we lift and run every single day, where it used to be more of an alternate type of thing.”
Herbert has been responsible for substantial weight gains on the team, including nine different Wolverines who added 15 or more pounds since the spring.
Although Mason wasn’t one of those nine, he talked about the transformation his own body has undergone.
“I was actually coming off an injury this offseason, but am back to 100 percent now,” he revealed. “I’ve seen my biggest gains in my overall speed — I’ve gotten a lot better at changing direction and feel so much better about it this year.
“It’s not necessarily one thing that has caused me to get better — to be great at anything, you have to put 100 percent into it. That means nutrition, lifting weights, and the mental aspect. I’m locked in, and so is everyone else.”
Perhaps no one is more locked in though than junior quarterback Shea Patterson.
The signal-caller met with the media for the first time during fall camp yesterday to explain how ready he is for the season to start, while Mason explained what he’s seen from the junior in practice.
“Shea has a great ability to accept plays and make great decisions,” he said. “His mobility doesn’t make him tougher to block for than the other quarterbacks, because we’ve been doing drills where we stay engaged with our man longer to help with that.
“Just walking around, Shea has a presence about him. He’s not afraid of anything, which is important in a quarterback, and has a swagger that spreads throughout the team.
“He just gives off a positive energy, and is a very confident kid. It’s huge for our offense to be led by a guy who is confident.”
Notes
• Mason has long been viewed to be the strongest player on the team, which led to his nickname of "Bench Mason." However, he wasn't ready to give himself that title when asked about it.
"That's not up to me," he said. "You'd have to ask Coach Herb."
• The sophomore played behind two fifth-year seniors last season in Khalid Hill and Henry Poggi, and revealed what the biggest thing he took away from them was.
“They taught me how to be a complete football player," he recalled. "I think that’s something you need as a fullback.
"I see myself as a complete player, because I can block, run and catch. I look at the defensive playbook as well."
• The fullback has become famous for his haircut, which features a bald head, with the exception of a thick strip of hair on top.
“I get it at Coach and Four [barbershop in Ann Arbor]," he laughed. "I’ve been getting this haircut since I was six, which was my first year of football.
"I go in and tell them to give me a Mohawk with it all cut in the back — it’s called a fohawk.”
