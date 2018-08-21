Michigan Football: Grant Newsome Opens Up About His Retirement, Leg Injury
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome penned a heartfelt goodbye to Michigan fans yesterday, signaling the end of his playing days.
A brutal leg injury suffered against Wisconsin on Oct. 1, 2016, was the reason why, and today, Newsome met with the media to talk in depth about his decision.
“Writing that was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he admitted. “I wrote most of it over a year ago during a tough stretch I was having in rehab, but used it as motivation to push back.
“I have great parents who mean a lot to me, and my teammates and coaching staff have provided great support as well. There were days where quitting would have been the easiest option.
“I got to the point this year where I needed to decide if I wanted to practice once camp broke — my doctors all met and I asked them what Plan B was if something were to go wrong.
“Their answer was that there wasn’t a good fix, and injury to the vascular graph would result in amputation of my leg. It wasn’t a risk I was willing to accept. They were actually worried I would never walk again after my first night in surgery [in 2016], so I’m extremely blessed to be where I am.
“I had the conversations with my parents to hang it up over the last few weeks. My focus had always been football, football, football, so when it actually came time to make a decision, that’s when I had to think hard and deep about whether or not this was the best option for me.
“I’m very competitive and didn’t just want to be another statistic — I wanted to be the first person to ever come back from that injury. There were times I felt like I failed or quit, but I’ve now made peace with the decision. I’ll always have that inkling of ‘what if,’ but I’m happy with it.
“It is bittersweet though — that’s the case any time you can no longer do something. Pat Kugler recently told me ‘football ends for everyone,’ and I just had to decide if I wanted it to end now or in a year or two.”
Jim Harbaugh admitted today on his “Attack Each day” podcast that the injury would have been less severe if Newsome had been wearing a knee brace, but the veteran lineman said he harbors no ill will toward anyone.
“I don’t have any resentment toward Coach or anyone involved,” he said. “It was a freak accident. If I would have been wearing a knee brace, it would have lessened the severity, but I could have gotten into a car accident the next day. There are certain things you can’t control in life.”
As for the play itself, Newsome said it took him a long time to actually watch it.
“I didn’t watch the play for close to 18 months,” he revealed. “I don’t know whether it was just a mental thing where I’d play again someday and then watch it — I sometimes think about where I could be if it wouldn’t have happened, but hindsight is 20/20. I have no ill toward the guy who did it — it was a football play and well within the rules.”
So what’s next for Newsome?
Most seem to be in agreement that a career in politics or coaching would suit the young man, and he revealed he’s already gotten a head start on the latter.
“Some of the guys call me Coach Grant and some call me just Newsome,” he laughed. “I like playing better than coaching, just because I have the control. It’s great working with the young guys and helping them though — I try to show them every now and then that I still have it.
“I’ll continue to rehab, but I’m completely healthy and don’t have any physical limitations. I’ll have a completely functional life, and wasn’t ready to risk that.
“I’ll also get my grad degree and contribute as a student coach with the tight ends, and see if the coaching bug bites me. I’ve had people reach out to me for jobs, which shows you how incredible both Michigan and college football are in general. I’m also interested in charity and non-profit work, like Team Impact and the Chad Tough Foundation.”
Notes
• Newsome admitted that Michigan's offensive tackles are coming along nicely, and that new o-line coach Ed Warinner is a big reason why.
“We’ve gotten back to the roots," he explained. "We’ve simplified everything and have focused on the technique and fundamentals, and it’ll pay dividends for us this year.
“Older guys like [redshirt junior] Jon [Runyan] and [fifth-year senior] Juwann [Bushell-Beatty] and younger guys like [redshirt freshman] James [Hudson] and [freshman] Jalen Mayfield are all coming along. They’re in even better hands than they were in 2016.”
• Newsome revealed that after last year's frustrating 8-5 season, Harbaugh approached some of the veterans on the roster and asked for their input on what needs to be fixed.
“He got with some of the older guys like myself and asked what we need to do differently to get over that hump," the lineman said.
"We lost those three games by five points in 2016, so we’ve been right there. Coach has been proactive by making changes in the weight room, but I’ll keep what was said only between us."
More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Fall Camp:
• What we Learned on Tuesday — a Super Frosh and More
• 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon
• Partridge Reveals a Position Change, top Kick Returners
• Redshirt Freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey Transferring to CMU
• Harbaugh Provides Extensive Update on Specific Michigan Football Players
• Al Washington: 'He's one of the Most Gifted Edge Rushers I've Been Around'
• Shea Patterson Will Start the Opener at Notre Dame
• Videos: Washington, Partridge Provide Fall Camp Update
• Don Brown: 'As Good a Group as I've Been Around'
• Metellus Intent on Fixing his 'man Coverage Weakness'
• Friday Night Presser: What we Learned
• Video: Four Players Talk Fall Camp, Notre Dame Game
• Don Brown Looking for More Bodies to Join 'the Core'
• News and Views: Sherrone Moore Talks new Offensive Staff
• Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings
• News and Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich
• Sherrone Moore Knows how Special McKeon, Gentry can be
• Zordich Loves his Group, Assesses Each Corner
• Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups
• Podcast: Angelique Chengelis With John Borton
• Audio: Chris Balas on the Huge Show, Aug. 14
• Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views
• Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler
• Khaleke Hudson Offers Patterson Tidbits, Practice Info
• Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp
• Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts
• Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales
• Video: Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More
• Practice Observer — 'Quarterback Play Will be a lot Better'
• Players Provide Tidbits at Friday Night Presser
• Bredeson — 'Warinner has Simplified Everything for us'
• Video: Gary, Bush, Gentry and Bredeson Talk Fall Camp
• Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M
• Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line
• News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs
• Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts
• Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp
• Doug Skene Talks O-Line, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook