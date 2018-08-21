Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome penned a heartfelt goodbye to Michigan fans yesterday, signaling the end of his playing days.

A brutal leg injury suffered against Wisconsin on Oct. 1, 2016, was the reason why, and today, Newsome met with the media to talk in depth about his decision.

“Writing that was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he admitted. “I wrote most of it over a year ago during a tough stretch I was having in rehab, but used it as motivation to push back.

“I have great parents who mean a lot to me, and my teammates and coaching staff have provided great support as well. There were days where quitting would have been the easiest option.

“I got to the point this year where I needed to decide if I wanted to practice once camp broke — my doctors all met and I asked them what Plan B was if something were to go wrong.

“Their answer was that there wasn’t a good fix, and injury to the vascular graph would result in amputation of my leg. It wasn’t a risk I was willing to accept. They were actually worried I would never walk again after my first night in surgery [in 2016], so I’m extremely blessed to be where I am.

“I had the conversations with my parents to hang it up over the last few weeks. My focus had always been football, football, football, so when it actually came time to make a decision, that’s when I had to think hard and deep about whether or not this was the best option for me.

“I’m very competitive and didn’t just want to be another statistic — I wanted to be the first person to ever come back from that injury. There were times I felt like I failed or quit, but I’ve now made peace with the decision. I’ll always have that inkling of ‘what if,’ but I’m happy with it.

“It is bittersweet though — that’s the case any time you can no longer do something. Pat Kugler recently told me ‘football ends for everyone,’ and I just had to decide if I wanted it to end now or in a year or two.”

Jim Harbaugh admitted today on his “Attack Each day” podcast that the injury would have been less severe if Newsome had been wearing a knee brace, but the veteran lineman said he harbors no ill will toward anyone.

“I don’t have any resentment toward Coach or anyone involved,” he said. “It was a freak accident. If I would have been wearing a knee brace, it would have lessened the severity, but I could have gotten into a car accident the next day. There are certain things you can’t control in life.”

As for the play itself, Newsome said it took him a long time to actually watch it.

“I didn’t watch the play for close to 18 months,” he revealed. “I don’t know whether it was just a mental thing where I’d play again someday and then watch it — I sometimes think about where I could be if it wouldn’t have happened, but hindsight is 20/20. I have no ill toward the guy who did it — it was a football play and well within the rules.”