Michigan's Grant Newsome To Medically Retire From Football
Michigan redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome announced on Twitter this afternoon that he is medically retiring from the game of football.
Not all stories have a happy ending... pic.twitter.com/x6iTBadEPd— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) August 20, 2018
The veteran was Michigan's starting left tackle through the first five games of the 2016 season, before suffering a gruesome leg injury in the Oct. 1 victory over Wisconsin.
Newsome never took another snap again.
He penned this heartfelt goodbye above, stating that "not all stories have a happy ending," ... "but mine does."
He concludes his letter by writing, "I have undoubtedly made the most difficult decision of my life, and will medically retire from football.
"I have an incredible loving family, complete with the best parents a kid could ever hope for, and two brothers who will surely know nothing but success and happiness.
"On top of that, I have a girlfriend who is the most incredible woman I've ever met, who's been by my side this entire process, seen me at my best and my worst, and yet treated me just the same."
