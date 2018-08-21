Chris Partridge has been on Jim Harbaugh’s staff his entire tenure in Ann Arbor, but has added the role of safeties coach to his resume this season, in addition to special teams.

Partridge will have the luxury of once again working with one of the most interesting players on the roster in redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin, who doesn’t exactly have the typical personality that most kickers have.

“Quinn has grown up as a person and as a leader on this team,” Partridge said on Monday. “His maturity and leadership have taken a step up this year. Kickers aren’t always perfect — how do you respond when you miss one, and not let it get in your head? Quinn’s maturity will help with that.

“He shows up here early and at odd times and is always ready to go — it’s been incredible. He’s hit some 55-yardish ones, and on his own I think he’s hit 62, 63-yarders.

“The mental part is the hard part for kickers — we’ve recruited guys who have the physical aspect. When you kick a 60-yarder, you don’t necessarily have to hit it harder, but you need to hit it right. Guys tend to over swing.

“I actually coach Quinn like I would a middle linebacker, because he has that mentality. He’s a little different — you could throw him in at linebacker, and he wouldn’t back down. He might get run over, but he wouldn’t back down.

“I loved Quinn last season — guys have to just be themselves. As long as it doesn’t take away from your day to day grind or your play on the field, go be yourself.”

Nordin certainly saw his fair share of ups and downs last season, as did wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on punt returns.

Now a sophomore, Peoples-Jones was actually one of the players Partridge mentioned who is taking reps on kick returns as well.

“[Sophomore cornerback] Ambry Thomas has been really good back there, and that year of experience in 2017 was big for him,” Partridge explained. “[Junior cornerbacks] David Long and Lavert Hill are also back there, along with Donovan.

“Two freshmen in [receiver] Ronnie Bell and [viper] Michael Barrett are catching the ball well and can explode. [Sophomore safety] Brad Hawkins is in that group. We haven’t pick our two starters yet, but we’ll get to it sometime in the coming week.”

Of the seven players Partridge mentioned, Thomas and Hawkins were the only two who saw extensive action back there last season.

Not only is Hawkins progressing on special teams, but at safety as well.

“Brad has had a heck of a camp and has really stepped up,” Partridge exclaimed. “He’s exceeded my expectations. He has a bright future, and you’ll see him on the field this fall.

“I think it helps that we’ve worked together before, because I know what buttons to push. He’d probably agree that that continuity has helped him. He wants to be great, and has been really good on special teams too.”

The Wolverines have added competition to the safety spot with fifth-year transfer Casey Hughes from Utah.

Once thought to be a safety, Partridge had some surprising news regarding the veteran.

“He started with me in the safety room here, but we recently flipped him over to the corner room,” he revealed. “You’ll see him out there this year contributing in various areas. He’ll work at both corner and nickel.”

Meanwhile, another defensive back who seems to be a jack-of-all-trades kind of player is sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell.

“He’s smart and we’ve put a lot on his plate,” the safeties coach admitted. “He’s a utility guy who can play both safety spots and nickel, and can survive at corner if needed.

“He was doing all that stuff because he can, but now he’s doing it well. He’s like a Swiss army knife.”